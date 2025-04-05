Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunning talented young pianist who took the world by storm when he won the Leeds International Piano Competition four years ago is on his way to perform at a village near Wigan.

Alim Beisembayev will be giving a concert in the intimate Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall on Saturday April 12 at 7.45pm.

Since he shot to fame after winning the Leeds in 2021, the keyboard master has performed around the world in the greatest concert halls.

Promotors of the series say that “anyone within striking distance of West Lancashire is set for a very special evening, as the opportunity to hear him up close and personal in our intimate Auditorium is rare.

Alim Beisembayev is returning to perform at Parbold's auditorium

Beisembayev has selected a particularly appealing programme, including all 24 of Chopin’s spellbinding Preludes.

He opens his recital with Scarlatti’s captivating Sonata in D minor, followed by Ravel’s exquisitely poetic Valses Nobles et Sentimentales. Liszt’s Fantasia - inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy - is paired with fellow Hungarian Ligeti’s Etude No.13, an astonishing short piece, dazzlingly imaginative, with echoes of jazz in its hypnotic rhythms.

Beisembayev made headlines in 2023 when, with less than two days’ notice, he accepted the challenge of performing the iconic Rachmaninoff second Piano Concerto at the BBC Proms in the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 as well as to a worldwife TV audience, the concert won him huge accolades for his thrilling and dazzling performance.

Tickets for the Parbold concert are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parboldmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 07768 799821.

This season marks Parbold Music’s 50th year of presenting live music in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West for the opportunity for audiences to get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Music does in the community.