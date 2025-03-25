Worsley Hall people, places and events 1960s to 2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Current and former residents of Worsley Hall should enjoy this gallery of pictures spanning the best part of half a century.

See how many of this community’s people and events you know or remember.

1. Life in Worsley Hall 1960s to 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

2. A haul of trophies for Worsley Hall five-a-side squad in 1986

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. The main cast from Hawkley Hall High School's performance of High School Musical performing in Worsley Hall

. Photo: Gary Kelman

4. Playing together at the Sunflower, Worsley Hall

. Photo: submit

