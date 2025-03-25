See how many of this community’s people and events you know or remember.
1. Life in Worsley Hall 1960s to 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. A haul of trophies for Worsley Hall five-a-side squad in 1986
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. The main cast from Hawkley Hall High School's performance of High School Musical performing in Worsley Hall
. Photo: Gary Kelman
4. Playing together at the Sunflower, Worsley Hall
. Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.