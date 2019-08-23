Wyn's Shop opens for business at Wigan care home

Residents at a Wigan care home are enjoying retail therapy while also taking a trip down Memory Lane after the launch of an on-site store.

Wyn’s Shop has opened for business at Montrose Hall Care Home on Sherwood Crescent with its shelves stocked with toiletries, sweets, birthday cards, make-up and other items.

The store has been named after 91-year-old resident Wyn Donnell, who used to own a shop herself and is also the only person who has been living at Montrose Hall since the day it opened.

The shop has proved a big hit with residents, with some people living there even trying their hand at being retail staff as well as customers.

There is also a reminiscence element to the shop as it contains items such as retro sweets on sale in old-fashioned jars.

District manager Carrie Browne said: “The residents love it. It’s open every afternoon so it’s getting used every day.

“We’ve got one lady in particular who likes to stand behind the counter and help to serve the other residents.

“It’s been a bigger success than we could have hoped for. Families go in to buy things for their relatives when they come in and residents are taking them for a look around and to get some sweets.

“There’s a point of interest in the home where they can buy things.”