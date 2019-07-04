Yoga enthusiasts crack down on period poverty

Yoga enthusiasts helped women in the borough facing so-called period poverty by collecting sanitary products in a special campaign.

Participants in a special session at Fit ‘n’ Funky Ladies Gym in Atherton raised awareness of people on the breadline who cannot afford sanitary towels and other vital products.

Toni Aspinall, who ran the class, collected more than 5,000 products to be distributed at Atherton and Leigh Foodbank thanks to her pupils, yoga clients and supportive businesses.

She said: “Many women and girls simply don’t have the spare money to pay for sanitary products.

“As a woman with two girls I can’t imagine how difficult that must be.”