You aren't a true Wiganer if you haven't done at least half of these things

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Wigan is famous for many things – Wigan Pier, rugby and football, pies, Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls to name just a few, but how many of these Wigan-specific things have your done that cement your standing as a true Wiganer?

If you can’t say yes to at least half of these, are you a true Wiganer? Only you can answer that.

Let’s get cracking …

The traditional donning of fancy dress for Boxing Day night on King Street should be in your arsenal if you're a true Wiganer!

2. Put your fancy dress on for Boxing Day party night

Can you really call yourself a true Wiganer if you've never had three pies on a stick?

3. Had a 'Wigan Kebab'

It's a pretty impressive mush - why wouldn't you take a selfie in front of it. Call yourself a Wiganer?

4. Taken a selfie in front of The Face of Wigan

