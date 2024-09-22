If you can’t say yes to at least half of these, are you a true Wiganer? Only you can answer that.
1. You aren't a true Wiganer if you haven't done at least half of these things
You aren't a true Wiganer if you haven't done at least half of the things listed below Photo: NW
2. Put your fancy dress on for Boxing Day party night
The traditional donning of fancy dress for Boxing Day night on King Street should be in your arsenal if you're a true Wiganer! Photo: NW
3. Had a 'Wigan Kebab'
Can you really call yourself a true Wiganer if you've never had three pies on a stick? Photo: NW
4. Taken a selfie in front of The Face of Wigan
It's a pretty impressive mush - why wouldn't you take a selfie in front of it. Call yourself a Wiganer? Photo: NW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.