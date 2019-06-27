Young girl rushed to hospital after horror Wigan house fire has recovered enough to come off ventilator

A young girl who was rushed to hospital and had to fight for her life following a horrendous house fire in Wigan has recovered enough to be taken off a life-support machine.

The three-year-old, who has not been named, had the ventilator removed on Wednesday and is now breathing for herself after several days in a critical but stable condition.

Related: Mum says daughter is fighting for life following house fire in Wigan as neighbours speak of horror blaze



The girl went to hospital after flames tore through the address on Haworth Street in Hindley in the early hours of the morning last Saturday.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by a chip pan catching fire shortly before 2am on June 22.

Firefighters also rescued the girl’s dad, his partner and a second three-year-old child from the property, but they were all fine.

The other toddler had to be thrown out of a first-floor window to where heroic neighbours were waiting with a blanket.

The girl who is still in hospital was initially unresponsive and firefighters had to give her CPR as she was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Dozens of messages have been left on social media wishing the youngster all the best for her recovery, sending expressions of support to her parents and congratulating those living nearby who rushed to help.