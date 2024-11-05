A young Wigan band is making its mark on the music scene despite them all being under 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slutch are a three piece sludgy hardcore punk band from the borough consisting of 16-year-old James Darcy (guitar/vocals), 17-year-old Lydia Riley (drums) and 12-year-old Gracie Hill (bass).

The group is born out of a close-knit, local skateboard scene, based around the skateboard gang called Yoyo’s Pool Kats. All three members of the band are accomplished skateboarders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not unusual for teenagers (and in this particular case, pre-teenagers) to be interested in forming bands but this is not School of Rock. Slutch are said to stop people dead in their tracks, both sonically and visually.

From left, James Darcy, Gracie Hill and Lydia Riley

There is no school assembly or grandma’s sitting room’ performances for these guys.

Their first gig was at the MEANS TO AN END punk festival, hosted annually at the ‘1 in 12 Club’ in Bradford alongside some heavy-hitting international bands.

By the end of 2024, Slutch will have played around 30 gigs, which is no mean feat when you factor in that a lot of the venues won’t even let them play due to them being under 18 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan grunge punk band Slutch, are making waves on the music scene and playing gigs and festival, the youngest member is 12-years-old

Their performances are loud, energetic and full of youthful exuberance.

They are just children yet they have been thrust into an adult world....and it’s a breath of fresh air to witness.

Musically, it’s hard to pin them down. Unlike countless other young bands of similar age that cut their teeth playing Green Day or Deftones songs, Slutch play all original compositions with some rather dark and introspective subject matter (alienation, mental health and political issues). Without doubt, the band continues to grow in stature and confidence, their chemistry on stage is tangible and they are all talented in their respective roles.

Take any one element out of the equation and the formula would be broken.

Who knows what the future holds for the band?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At times it’s a roller-coaster ride, success can’t just be measured purely in terms of fame or money. It should also be judged on notching up enriching life experiences.

Based on this notion, Slutch have already won.