A rising Wigan band is set to mark a major milestone with a special hometown headline show to celebrate the release of their brand new record

Slutch are a three piece sludgy hardcore punk band from the borough consisting of 16-year-old James Darcy (guitar/vocals), 17-year-old Lydia Riley (drums) and 12-year-old Gracie Hill (bass/vocals).

The group is born out of a close-knit, local skateboard scene, based around the skateboard gang called Yoyo’s Pool Kats.

The three-piece will be performing at The Flowers Shadow on Great George Street on Saturday July 26.

From left, James Darcy, Gracie Hill and Lydia Riley

The gig will mark the launch of their first ep under First Strike Records titled No Way Out.

Slutch recently signed to to the record label, becoming the first new band to put pen to paper with them in 33 years.

First Strike records started in the nineties by Alan Woods of Alans Records, a label woven in to the hardcore punk scene in the North West of England releasing music by bands he loved.

Local bands like Jailcell Recipes as well as US bands Chain of Strength, Go! and Libido Boyz are also on their books.

Wigan’s rising punk outfit are turning heads across the UK’s underground scene — and not just because of their blistering live sets.

Described as a band that “stop people dead in their tracks, both sonically and visually,” the teenage group has carved out a space for themselves in a world typically reserved for older acts.

Their debut performance came at the renowned MEANS TO AN END punk festival at Bradford’s iconic 1 in 12 Club, where they shared the bill with international heavyweights.

Since then, Slutch have played an astonishing 40 gigs, a feat made even more remarkable given that many venues won’t book under-18 performers.

Their shows are loud, raw, and brimming with youthful energy, with crowds and critics alike calling them a breath of fresh air in a scene often dominated by nostalgia and repetition.

But don’t let their age fool you — this is not your typical teenage punk band.

While many their age start out by covering the likes of Green Day or Deftones, Slutch write and perform entirely original material that delves into themes of alienation, mental health, and politics.