Young Wigan family of five at its wits’ end after being crammed into a two-bedroom first floor flat

Daryl and Kiera with their two youngest

Daryl Edwards lives in a two-bedroomed first floor flat in Worsley Mesnes with his partner Kira Beach and three children: a seven-year-old boy and two girls aged one and four months old.

Kira is disabled and virtually confined to the flat while a steep flight of stairs make it very difficult to get the younger children in and out of the home in their prams.

They have complained about this and increasingly cramped living conditions to their landlord but the matter has yet to be resolved.

“We have already fallen down the steps once and when we rang to tell our landlord, they basically ignored us.

“Our two youngest are in the room with us because my son has special needs and needs to have his own room. There is no room at all.

“We’ve contacted our landlord on numerous occasions and it feels like they’re not bothered and haven’t done anything to help.”

On top of their confined housing situation, the family have had numerous issues with their neighbours.

“They are fighting and arguing all the time. My partner is petrified. As well as this our flat constantly smells of cannabis; it’s dreadful.

“My health visitor came for the first time since my youngest daughter was born and she was shocked that we were still living here with that smell.”

Mr Edwards feels like he is at his wits’ end and struggles to get any help.

He added: “My housing officer doesn’t want to listen. We’ve even been told that we chose to live here and that they can’t do anything.

“I’ve been in touch with my local councillor and the next step will be to get in touch with my local MP and see if they can help.

“My hands are tied there is not much more I can do.”

Since August last year, Mr Edwards has been bidding to relocate through the council and has acquired 34 points.

While he was told that 34 was a lot of points and that someone from the council would be in touch, he has not yet heard anything.

Wigan Today has contacted Guinness Partnership, which run the flats, for a comment but has not yet received a response.