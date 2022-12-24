Youngsters from underprivileged Wigan famlies treated to a festive breakfast and panto
Children from under-privileged families were given a Christmas treat as they visited The Old Courts in Wigan for breakfast and festive crafts before meeting the cast of the pantomime Aladdin which has been playing there in recent days.
By Charles Graham
They then enjoyed a performance of the show put on specially for them.
It was all made possible by Pianos, Pies snd Pirouettes CIC with support from local councillors.
