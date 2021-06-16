Your chance to get involved with Planet Patrol clean up in Wigan

Green-minded people in the borough will have the chance to reconnect with nature whilst tackling the single-use litter crisis.

Non-profit organisation Planet Patrol organise free activity-based clean-ups across the UK and worldwide.

Now their presence will reach Wigan borough with a hike and clean-up organised for Coppull Lane, Swinley, on Saturday (June 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A litter picker at a Planet Patrol clean-up

One of their partners, Revolutionary Health and Fitness, will be running the event, leading a woodland hike to find litter left in nature.

This will then be recorded by type and brand in the free Planet Patrol app for their research.

All litter picking equipment will be provided, so all they ask is that people arrive in trainers/suitable walking shoes and are ready to get stuck in.

Lucy McDermott, campaigns coordinator, encouraged volunteers to get involved.

She said: “The walk will be about an hour and people will be litter picking as they go.

“They will then go back to the meeting point and empty their litter and they will log it onto our app.

“This will then record the different types and brands of litter.

“These events are fundamental to what we do and we try to incorporate wellbeing and wellness activities with litter picking.

“We want to get people to reconnect with nature and remember what it’s like to spend more time outside.

She added: “We’ve only got a couple of volunteers so far plus our own rep and volunteer, so it would be great if a few more people could get involved.”

The event will start from 2pm.

To sign up visit the Planet Patrol website and click on ‘Get Involved’ - Join a clean-up.