Your memories will be exercised with these 27 pictures from the past of Wigan folk enjoying walks, many of them for good causes

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:36 BST
Here’s a leg-stretching picture album from years past of Wigan people on Shanks’s pony

They were taken between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s and many feature people walking for charity.

1. Brenda Wilson, DVT campaigner with her wellies at the ready to wear as she crosses the Morcambe sands to raise money for her charity

2. With feet up after a 40-mile charity walk are, from the left, are Andrew Krelle support driver, walkers Rod Davies licencee of the Robin Hood, Ashton and Tony Taylor

3. Alf Short from Standish was joined on a 203-mile walk around the region's hospices, by Preston Freemasons and St Catherine's Hospice staff as he arrives at the hospice on the Blackpool to Preston stretch

4. Wigan's Mayor, Coun John Hilton was joined by fellow councillors, hospital and staff on a sponsored walk for his "new start" charity from the now-closed Billinge Hospital to Wigan Infirmary. Cash raised would go towards equipment for the new neo-natal unit at Wigan Infirmary

