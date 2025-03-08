Your pictures: 39 Wigan babies welcomed to the world in January and February

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
We asked Wigan Today readers to send in photographs to celebrate their new arrivals born in January and February.

Here are pictures of 39 of the first babies born in Wigan in 2025.

New arrivals in January and February 2025

1. Babies

New arrivals in January and February 2025 Photo: Submitted

Lennie Jack Karimi, born at 11.25am on February 27

2. Babies

Lennie Jack Karimi, born at 11.25am on February 27 Photo: Submitted by Natasha Salter

Layla May, born on February 23 weighing 7lb 9oz

3. Babies

Layla May, born on February 23 weighing 7lb 9oz Photo: Submitted by Megan Miller

Stevie Elsie, born on January 28

4. Babies

Stevie Elsie, born on January 28 Photo: Submitted by Samantha J Dempsey

