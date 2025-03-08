Here are pictures of 39 of the first babies born in Wigan in 2025.
New arrivals in January and February 2025 Photo: Submitted
Lennie Jack Karimi, born at 11.25am on February 27 Photo: Submitted by Natasha Salter
Layla May, born on February 23 weighing 7lb 9oz Photo: Submitted by Megan Miller
Stevie Elsie, born on January 28 Photo: Submitted by Samantha J Dempsey
