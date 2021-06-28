The Face of Wigan

You're not really from Wigan if you haven't done these 10 things (part 2) ...

Our last photo gallery on 'You're not really from Wigan if ..' did so well, we thought we'd make another.

By Jon Peake and Michelle Adamson
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:21 pm

So here are 10 more things that only true Wiganers will be familiar with.

Click here to see the first gallery in case you missed it.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1.

Been turned down for entry by Babs in her jeep outside Pemps

Buy photo

2.

Dived off the top board (if you were brave) at the old Wigan baths

Buy photo

3.

Worn a Wigan Warriors or Wigan Athletic shirt on holiday abroad

Buy photo

4.

Been born at or know someone who was born at Billinge Hospital

Buy photo
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 3