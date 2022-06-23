Youth Cabinet launches Change Maker’s display at Wigan and Leigh archives

The Change Makers project was developed by members, after learning about a 1922 trip to London by Leigh school children.

The trip was funded by the Mayor and Mayoress of Leigh for two children from each local school.They made a scrapbook to show how special and unique the occasion was, which was what the YC identified with.

To mark the centenary of the trip, the YC members have developed and curated a window display, a website, and a film at Archives: Wigan and Leigh.

The Wigan Youth Cabinet

It has been supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and the National Archives.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for culture at Wigan Council, said: “One hundred years ago school children from our borough made a special visit to London and documented that trip in a scrapbook which is on display at the Archives: Wigan & Leigh."This new group of young people have now come together to draw comparisons and contrasts between their lives, creating a fascinating insight into how life has changed from the perspective of our youngest residents.“I would really urge everyone to visit the archive facilities at Leigh Town Hall to gain a deeper understanding of the history, culture and heritage of Wigan and Leigh.

"The ‘Change Makers’ display is a brilliant addition to the already exciting content you can explore.”

The window display was launched in May at Leigh Town Hall and features an interactive QR code.