Youth zone project has empowered young Wigan women

A project designed to help young Wigan women reach their potential and help their community has come to an end.

Young women and girls from Wigan Youth Zone came together for six months to take part in the EmpowHer Programme.

An event was held to celebrate the end of the first project and the launch of the second, which will take place over the coming months.

Since October, 45 young women and girls from Wigan Youth Zone have been involved in face-to-face activity sessions that focus on themes of individuals’ rights, empowerment and resilience, as well as activities exploring inspirational women throughout history.

The young women and girls were given support in “giving back” to their community through inclusive and meaningful social action opportunities.

Over the course of the programme the participants chose to focus on first aid promotion, after receiving full first aid training from British Red Cross.

The teams then designed and delivered training to their peers during Youth Zone senior sessions and also highlighted the locations of defibrillator units in Wigan town centre via posters distributed to their schools.

Sikander Ali, youth work manager at Wigan Youth Zone said: “We’re thrilled to have delivered such a motivational programme at Wigan Youth Zone.

“EmpowHer not only increases confidence in our female members but it also inspires a new generation of socially-conscious young women, who can affect change throughout Wigan and beyond for years to come.

“Thanks to our project funders UK Youth, and partners British Red Cross, Young Women’s Trust and Spirit of 2012 who made the work possible.”

Also as part of the Empowher project, a group of youth zone members have beenout and about in Platt Bridge, working on a positive social action project to combat hate crime in the area, whilst also cleaning up the streets.

Eight female members from the Youth Zone’s Platt Bridge satellite group, were made aware of some racist graffiti in the area of Holy Family Primary School and have been focusing their time on replacing the graffiti with a positive mural designed by members and inspired by their research and work on the EmpowHer project.

Due to its success, the youth zone will be delivering the project once more, and Is currently recruiting young women and girls to join the EmpowHer team.

Any girls and women aged 11 to 19 who are interested should contact the Youth Zone team on 01942 612061 or go to www.wiganyouthzone.org and become a WYZ member.