Zombies are taking over this Wigan shopping centre

Zombies will invade a deserted Wigan shopping arcade this month as part of an immersive horror experience.

Wigan’s new escape room attraction “Adrenaline Escape” will take over an abandoned section of The Galleries for its Hallowe’en event - Terror Mall.

Are you ready for the zombie invasion? Photo supplied by Adrenaline Escape

On selected dates between October 18 and 31, the currently unused lower level of Marketgate in The Galleries shopping centre will become a safe place for survivors of the zombie plague.

But there could be a dangerous force lurking within the Terror Mall, meaning that survivors will have to prove themselves to be welcomed and offered refuge.

Organisers are encouraging people to book soon if they want to take part with more than 70 per cent of tickets already sold.

Stuart Barton, co-director of Adrenaline Escape said: “The response we’ve had so far has been incredible and tickets are selling fast.

Photo supplied by Adrenaline Escape

“The games will start after hours from around 7pm until approximately 10pm.

“Hosting the games in the evening will really add to the effect.

“We’re really excited about Terror Mall and can’t wait for the public to experience what we’ve been planning.”

In true Adrenaline Escape fashion, Terror Mall will include some popular escape room challenges and live actors.

Adrenaline Escape opened in The Galleries shopping centre in May 2019, taking over the former Specscavers space and have already established themselves as the number one leisure attraction in the town. Stuart said: “Terror Mall is something my business partner, Daniel, and I have wanted to set up for a long while.

“With so much open space and a range of units available, Marketgate is the perfect place to test out our first large-scale attraction.”

Just four months in, owners Stuart and Daniel have grown from strength to strength, now employing six people in both their escape rooms and in-house coffee shop, Cafe@.

Stuart continued: “As enthusiasts, we’re so passionate about interactive games and have completed more than 250 escape rooms between us both in the UK and abroad.

“We know that the best escape rooms provide an immersive, totally engaging experience and to ensure our rooms are unique and can’t be found elsewhere, we came up with all of the ideas for our rooms and Terror Mall ourselves.

“The Galleries and the council have supported us to turn our vision into a reality and we look forward to hopefully holding more large scale events in the future.”

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “Adrenaline Escape is a great example of how we can utilise town centres for social reasons.

“Terror Mall really is a unique way to utilise shopping centres and vacant space. It also gives people another reason to visit our town centre in the evening, which is a key priority for us.We look forward to hearing more of Adrenaline Escape’s innovative ideas and will continue working with our businesses in order to make Wigan a great place to visit.”

Simon Tucker, centre manager for The Galleries said: “This is going to be a fantastic experience and mustn’t be missed. Adrenaline Escape is a great asset for The Galleries – their innovative and dynamic approach has been incredibly well received and is a real pull for the shopping centre.

“During Halloween The Galleries will also be hosting some complimentary daytime activities for the slightly younger audience such as trick and treating, face painting and balloon modelling.”

To book your ticket for Terror Mall, or for more information, visit www.adrenalineescape.co.uk.