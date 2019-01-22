'Perfect' memorial for teen Alicia Sidebotham

A memorial event at a town centre nightclub has been hailed as the “perfect tribute” to a tragic teenager.



Friends of Alicia Sidebotham gathered at Indiependence for a special event held to remember the 19-year-old from Atherton.

Around 150 people attended the special event in memory of Alicia Sidebotham

DJ Dave Sweetmore decided to organise the night to remember the “outgoing and lovely” teenager, who was a regular customer at the King Street West venue.

He said: “It was brilliant. It was the perfect night. It was faultless, it couldn’t have been any better. It was the perfect tribute to her. It was an emotional but celebratory evening.”

Around 150 people attended the event, all friends of Alicia’s.

Her father also popped in to thank everyone.

Three of Alicia’s favourite bands performed for free - Della Noirs, The Lathums and Pink Shirts For Pale People - along with Dave and fellow club resident DJs Dean Rimmer and Kane McPherson.

During the night, a photograph of Alicia was unveiled.

It was placed on the wall above the booth where she always sat with her friends on nights out at the club.

Dave said: “That will stay in the club for as long as the club is there - forever hopefully. That will be our tribute to her. She will certainly never be forgotten at Indiependence.”

Entry to the event was by a suggested donation of £5 and there was a collection on the night.

Dave said he was “absolutely made up” to have raised £1,500 for Alicia’s family, which he believes will be used to help pay for her funeral.

He said: “Considering it was a younger crowd with a lot of students, people were very keen to give. It was a brilliant night.”

Plans are being made for Alicia’s funeral, which will be held at 2pm on Thursday at St Catherine’s Church in Scholes.

It will be followed by a service at Wigan Crematorium and a celebration at St William’s Social Club in Lower Ince.

Alicia’s body was found in woodland in Over Hulton, Bolton, at 8.15am on Monday, January 7.

Police attended, but there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned at Bolton Coroner’s Court.