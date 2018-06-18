Person airlifted to hospital after serious incident on guided busway

A young person has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a bus on the guided busway.



The air ambulance was called to the scene at Astley Street, Tyldesley shortly after 8am this morning, to reports of a collision between a bus and a bicycle.

Ambulances, firefighters and a Hazard Area Response Team were also rushed to the scene.

A menember of the Greater Manchester Police traffic unit said: "We are currently dealing with a serious RTC on the Leigh Guided Bus route, closures are in place and likely to be for some time.

One person was taken via air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, and is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Diversions were put in place for the V1 and V2 services, but the route was reopened as of 10.10am.