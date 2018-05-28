Pet owners warned after cat found beheaded in borough

Borough pet owners are being warned to keep their animals safe after a cat was found beheaded.



Cats Protection Atherton and Wigan posted the warning on their social media site this afternoon (Monday) after the shocking discovery was made.

The charity said: "Very sorry to have to report that a cat has been found beheaded at Higher Fold where the club used to be.

"Please keep your cats safe.

"Owner is aware and advised to inform police, RSPCA and local press. Let's hope the evil person can be caught."

According to the organisation, an investigation has been launched by the RSPCA into the cause of the cat's death.

Members of the public have also taken to social media to voice their disgust at the incident.

Lorraine Harrison said: "Said it before and I'll say it again. If people abuse animals there is something not right in the head with them and they need to seek psychiatric help."

Jay Kelsby added: "This is absolutely shocking! I hope the culprits are caught and justice served. Poor little fur baby."

The incident has caught the attention of a group called "Snarl" or "South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty Group", who take in stray cats and help to rehabilitate them.

The group has been a leading voice in the investigation into the "UK cat killer", who is believed to be responsible for cat deaths across the country.

Anyone with information about the incident in Higher Folds should contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 or police on 101.