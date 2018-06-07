Peter Stringfellow dies aged 77 after cancer battle

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow, who was born in the Lancashire town of Walkden, has died at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer.

The businessman, who had wanted to keep his illness private, died in the early hours of Thursday morning after spending time in hospital, a spokesman said.

A statement issued by his publicist, Matt Glass, says: "Legendary nightclub owner, Peter Stringellow has passed away at the age of 77, after a battle with cancer.

"He leaves behind his beloved wife, Bella and four children, Karen, Scott, Rosabella and Angelo. He was also grandfather to Taylor, Jaime, Thomas and Isabelle.



"Known as the King of Clubs, Peter will be remembered for his flamboyant style, charismatic personality and for being a magnet for celebrities across the planet, with A-list stars across six decades flocking to perform and party at his various clubs around the world.



"His eponymous London club, on Upper St Martins Lane, is one of the capital’s longest-running nightlife venues after opening in 1980, and will continue to operate as normal.



"The family asks for privacy at this difficult time."

In an additional comment to the Press Association, his publicist added: "It's very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn't want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret."

Stringfellow started in the nighttime trade in the early 1960s and recalled booking acts including The Beatles, The Kinks and Jimi Hendrix to play at his clubs.

In 1980 he opened Stringfellows in Covent Garden in London's West End and went on to create venues in Paris, New York, Miami, Beverly Hills.