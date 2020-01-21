Petition to stop more homes is presented to Wigan Council

Fed-up residents have presented a petition to Wigan town hall demanding the end of further house-building in two areas of the borough.



The campaign, launched online at Change.org, calls on Wigan Council to ensure further planning applications for new homes in Lowton and Golborne are rejected.

Hundreds of people have signed the petition, which was created by Lowton resident Christine Lewis who also co-founded with neighbour Luisa Preston the Traffic Action Group for Lowton and Golborne on Facebook as well as send in their own emails and hand-written letters.

The unhappy residents say the problems on Lowton and Golborne’s roads, which include gridlock at peak times on residential streets and widespread speeding issues on other routes, is their main gripe with the town hall.

Ms Preston said: “As a community we have accepted that all these houses are being built because things have to change.

“However, when you get to a point where you are trying to raise issues with the traffic and nobody listens you wonder if you have to stop any more houses being built.

“Enough is enough.”

The petition was launched as the action group attempts to rally objections to a proposal for 69 new houses from Bloor Homes.

But the campaigners say this is just the beginning and the council can expect similar protests and objections against any house-building projects in Lowton or Golborne.

This, they say, is because more homes have already been approved in the area than a government inspector said was necessary when considering the borough’s future housing needs a few years ago.

Ms Lewis said: “We must object to the absurd amount of housebuilding in Lowton and Golborne and the council’s total lack of regard for the residents.

“Green belt land is disappearing, wildlife is affected and the whole area is gridlocked. Meanwhile pollution is at an all-time high and air quality twice and accepted standard.”