Petrol bomb house attack: Attempted murder suspect bailed as probe continues

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a firebomb attack has been released under investigation.



The 34-year-old had been detained by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers on Saturday morning at an address in Leigh. He has been bailed pending further inquiries until November 17.

Related: Attempted murder suspect arrested after petrol bomb attack on house



Related: Video: Wigan police believe firebomb was targeted attack



His arrest came after a house on Montreal Street in the town was attacked in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

The front windows of the house were smashed before a flammable liquid was thrown into the property and set alight.

The couple who were in the house managed to escape the flames but the woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

It is believed she has suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the horrific attack.

Detectives are still urging people to come forward with information, no matter how small.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Wilkinson from GMP’s major investigations team said: “We are doing lots of work behind the scenes to find those responsible for this horrendous attack which has left a woman with life-changing injuries.”

He added: “We are still eager to speak to anyone who might know something about this incident and I’d appeal to you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 9908 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.