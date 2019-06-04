Phoenix Nights star to top the bill at ball for Wigan charity Joseph's Goal

Phoenix Nights star Archie Kelly will be returning to Wigan later this month to headline the 2019 Joseph’s Goal charity ball.

The popular northern comic – who played lovable compulsive liar Kenny Senior in the legendary Channel 4 programme – has agreed to again give up his time to top the bill in support of the Wigan-based charity.

Archie has become a staple and popular presence at the annual event and the Manchester City fan admits he’s retained a soft spot for Wigan – despite THAT day at Wembley in May, 2013.

An occasion he was reminded of this time last year when he entertained a room full of the Latics legends responsible for that great day!

“I thought it was especially nice, as a Manchester City fan, when the team that won the FA Cup in 2013 were introduced just before I went on stage,” he smiled.

“But it’s always a great night supporting such a great charity, and I do love coming back to Wigan.

“I actually started off my career singing in the working men’s clubs in the North West, so I was a regular here.

“I always remember once after I’d been on, this fella came over, really genuine.

“He said: ‘You’ve done very well tonight lad’. I said: ‘Oh thanks, that’s really nice.’

“He said: ‘Yeah, we’ve had no complaints’.

“And that was the ultimate accolade in Wigan...to get through an act without anyone complaining. Tough crowd!”

Archie is part of a stellar line-up of entertainment for the glittering event, on Saturday, June 15, at Kilhey Court.

Also appearing on the bill will be local heroes Scott Chapman, who shot to fame on The Voice, and Olivia Garcia, who made it through to the judges’ house stage on The X Factor.

And Chonkinfeckle will also be performing their unique brand of northern folk music.

Liam Bradford, from BBC Radio Manchester, will once again act as MC.

And there will be the usual smattering of Latics and Warriors VIPs including FA Cup-winning skipper Emmerson Boyce, who is a proud ambassador of the charity.

A very limited number of tickets remain available, priced £50 each or £450 for a table of 10.

That includes a sumptuous four-course dinner, drinks and live entertainment, including a raffle, an auction a silent auction and a late disco until 1am.

All proceeds from the night will go towards finding a cure for NKH, the rare genetic disorder from which Joseph Kendrick, Wigan’s lucky mascot from the FA Cup final, suffers.

Joseph, who was given little chance of leaving hospital when he was born, recently celebrated his 10th birthday, and will be present on the night as will Dr Nick Greene, from UCL, who is leading the UK arm of the research efforts.

For tickets or for more details, ring Ann on 07702 078286 or email info@josephsgoal.org.