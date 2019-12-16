Picture shows wreckage of car after Standish crash

This is the wreckage from a car after a crash in Standish.

Police said the motorist was hit by a driver in Preston Road who then left the scene following the crash in the early hours of Sunday.

The male motorist was left trapped and had to be cut out of his vehicle by firefighters.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An image posted by police shows the car destroyed following the incident.

The road was closed for several hours whilst recovery and investigation work took place.

Greater Manchester Police Traffic, who tweeted the picture, said: "Preston Rd, Standish in the early hours of Sunday. This motorist was hit by a driver who then fled the scene, leaving this driver trapped and seriously injured. D Relief RPU officers will make sure the offending driver answers for this horrific crash."