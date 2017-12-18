Pie-Eating Championships are nigh!

The 2017 World Pie-Eating Championships take place at “Pie Noon” this Wednesday at Harry’s Bar, Wallgate, Wigan.



Tony Callaghan, organiser and Piemaster, said they would be on the look-out for anyone trying to get an unfair advantage.

He added: “We’re aware of some umpire intimidation and sledging in recent weeks - including nicking crisps, crushing pork scratching, pint-nudging and nailing of B&Q brick-effect laminate wallboard across one official’s front door.

"This gives us no option but to bring in extra security for the officials this year!”

Reigning champ is Martin Appleton-Clare who downed his pie in just 45.5 seconds last year to lift the Bradley Piggins Trophy.