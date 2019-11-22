Plan to bulldoze former Wigan church building to build houses

A former church building will be bulldozed to make way for new “family-sized housing,” a new planning application has revealed.

Documents have been submitted to the town hall to demolish the former Independent Methodist Church in Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, followed by the construction of new homes on the site.

This application seeks to support the redevelopment of the former church site into three family sized

dwellings and a one-bedroomed apartment within the boundaries of the current church grounds.

The existing church building has fallen into a state of disrepair internally, due to rising damp and leaking

roofs and the side gable facing Liverpool Road has some evidence of collapse, therefore the applicant has decided to apply to redevelop the site for housing purposes.

The site was previously a Methodist Church but “ceased some time ago”, according to the planning application, and the building has been used as a furniture storage warehouse in recent years by the current owners.

The application site is located approx. 500 metres north of the main retail centre of Platt Bridge and is on

a well-used local bus route passing along Liverpool Road linking Hindley and Platt Bridge.

A design and access statement, included in the application said: “This development proposal seeks to utilise a previously developed site situated within the urban area to modern building standards.

“The proposal will provide an opportunity to revitalize the area and will have little impact on surrounding buildings. It is our professional view that the application is most worthy of approval when taken into consideration with the houses developed locally.

“Therefore, it is respectfully suggested that the application should be supported and planning permission granted.”

The plans are currently in the neighbourhood consultation phase, which expires on December 1. A decision is scheduled to be made in January 2020.

Full details of the application can be viewed at planning.wigan.gov.uk using the reference code A/19/87627/FULL