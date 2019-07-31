Plans for 49 new homes on former Wigan scrapyard are approved

Controversial plans to build dozens of homes on the site of a former scrapyard have got the green light.

Wigan Council’s planning committee agreed to allow Jigsaw Homes Group to build 49 affordable homes on Pocket Nook Lane in Lowton.

The proposal from Adactus Housing Association involves demolishing a detached bungalow then building flats and houses where the scrap business formerly stood.

The scheme generated 30 objections so unsurprisingly the verdict received a mixed reaction, with developers expressing their delight at the decision.

While objectors were unable to thwart the plan they said the committee had granted key concessions which would partly allay concerns.

The new development will be a mixture of one-bedroom apartments and homes with one to three bedrooms.

Garnet Fazackerley, Jigsaw’s operations director for development said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission to develop 49 affordable new homes on a former industrial brownfield site. Jigsaw Group is committed to tackling the housing crisis by building new homes for the people in our communities.

“We have plans to develop over 2,000 new homes by 2022 and developments like this one bring us one step closer to that goal.”

Work is now likely to begin this autumn with funding coming from Homes England through its Shared Ownership and Affordable Housing Programme.

Illustrations of the site layout show a road leading off Pocket Nook Lane with cul-de-sacs branching off from it within the small estate.

Residents had raised concerns about the site and Tory elected representatives for Lowton East ward Couns Kath Houlton and James Grundy had written to complain.

Coun Grundy said the conditions imposed on Jigsaw would at least help alleviate a couple of the issues, adding: “Obviously we are disappointed the application has been passed. Far too much is trying to be crammed into one site. We are glad we have got two major concessions in the process. We have a very firm agreement the housing will be reserved in the main for pensioners and people in work and will not be used as a dumping ground for undesirable tenants.

“A very thoroughgoing environmental assessment of the site to ensure no contamination from asbestos or chemicals is left by the remediation of the scrapyard also has to be done and signed off with the council before any construction can begin.”