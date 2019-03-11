Plans revealed for Armed Forces Day in Wigan

Armed Forces Day will return to the borough this June with a family event in Wigan town centre.

Residents, visitors, businesses and families are being encouraged to save Saturday June 29 in their diaries early to ensure they do not miss out on a day of activity, community cohesion and most importantly, support for the local armed forces community.

The annual Wigan Council-organised event will be held between 10am and 4pm in the new Market Place

area.

Veterans are encouraged to enjoy a free breakfast on Believe Square from 9am ahead of the parade, which will start on Crompton Street at 10.30am and will end at Wigan Parish Church.

A family fun day will then be held along the town centre high street between throughout the day and residents are invited to celebrate the dedication and hard-work of the local armed forces community.

There will be ample opportunities for residents to reflect on the day, including the use of a World War One simulation dome, which has been provided by Leigh Community Trust.

The experience allows visitors to stand inside and experience the virtual reality of a World War One trench complete with sights and sounds, giving people a minor insight into the terrible conditions our soldiers endured.

There will also be a visual World War One field hospital display complete with military vehicles, information stalls, face painting and a climbing wall for the younger generation to take advantage of.

Coun Clive Morgan (left), lead member for armed forces at Wigan Council said: “Armed Forces Day is always a special day and this is no exception.

“The event is a fantastic way for us to stand in solidarity together and to thank our veterans and serving personnel for their continuous sacrifices to keep our country safe.”