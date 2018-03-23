Plans to close all Wigan special schools met with backlash

Education chiefs in Wigan have been criticised for launching a consultation with options that include closing all the borough’s special schools.

The controversial suggestion is contained in a survey asking parents for their views on ways council chiefs can increase the number of places available for children in the borough with special educational needs.

Coun Ed Houlton, whose daughter is disabled, opposes the suggestion

One option presented in the consultation is to shut all of Wigan’s six special schools and move pupils to mainstream schools.

Specialist provision would then, it states, be attached to other schools.

Other options are to build extra facilities at existing schools or to leave the existing system as it is.

Council bosses insist they are at an early stage of consultation and views submitted will inform “the development of some proposals at a later stage”.

But the implication of school closures has drawn stinging criticism from Lowton councillor Ed Houlton, whose daughter Amy is disabled.

He said: “The wording is really quite alarming. Some children are quite capable of being in mainstream education but for others it would be profoundly disruptive.

“My daughter Amy is a lovely person but it simply would not be an option for her.”

The consultation document states there is a need for more special education school places.

It states the council is aware the consultation may “cause parents, children and staff some anxieties”.

“We want to reassure you that this is not about removing or cutting provision,” the document reads.

“We currently do not have enough places in the borough and need to expand and we want to ensure that we have considered your views on how we do this before we make some proposals.”

However, Coun Houlton says the consultation will alarm many parents, who will oppose any move to stop providing standalone specialist provision.

“It is particularly insensitive when you consider what we have gone through to get what we’ve got in Wigan,” he said.

“At the very best it is badly worded and in that case it is very silly.

“I am totally opposed to no longer providing separate specialist schools.

“It is simply wrong and would be bad for many, many children.

“I’ve always said that I want to engage with the council on special school provision and hope we can work together and it certainly can’t be allowed to become political.”

Wigan’s specialist schools - Hope School, Rowan Tree Primary, Oakfield School and College, Landgate School, Newbridge Learning Community and Willow Grove Primary School - are rated as either good or outstanding.

They currently cater for 723 pupils, with a wide spectrum of conditions including moderate and severe learning difficulties, multi-sensory impairment, autistic spectrum disorder, as well as children with social, emotional and mental health issues or communication difficulties.

The council says lack of places in Wigan means some children have to travel out of the borough and many of the existing schools require costly modernisation.

“There has been a slight increase in the number of children who need special school places and, as a consequence, some children have to attend special schools that are not in Wigan,” the report states.

“This means some children have to travel some distance to out of borough schools and in turn spend more time away from their families and the communities in which they live.

“Some schools require modernisation to ensure they have suitable space and equipment to ensure our children and young people are provided with up to date facilities.

“The new housing developments planned across the Wigan borough in the long term will increase the number of children. Therefore we have projected that some additional capacity and/or places are needed to make sure there are enough places available for all children and young people who will need them.”

The consultation is open until April 11.