Plans to use DW Stadium as a major summer music venue

The DW Stadium could be playing host to some of the biggest acts in music as early as next summer

Wigan Athletic executive chairman Darren Royle has revealed the exciting plans to generate more income from the 25,000-seater venue.

And he’s determined to pull out all the stops, having seen an ambitious bid to attract Take That this summer pipped by Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium - which put him in the doghouse with his wife.

“There’s loads of exciting stuff on the table, and concerts certainly is part of that,” Royle told the Wigan Observer.

“We were so disappointed this year to narrowly miss out on a major headline partner like Take That.

“But it’s certainly something we’re focusing on for next summer, which will give us time to plan.”

Similar-sized venues at Bolton and Huddersfield have recently attracted huge acts such as Rod Stewart and Little Mix.

And Sir Elton John has played both the Leigh Sports Village and Widnes’ Halton Stadium in the last five years.

Royle admits it’s something new owners International Entertainment Corporation are keen to tap into.

“It’s a great legacy that Dave Whelan’s left us with,” he recognised.

“We have a wonderful stadium that can be used for so much more than just sport.

“I think it would be great for the town of Wigan to be able to hold such events, with the profiles involved of some of the acts.

“Right from the word go IEC have been very supportive of things like this.”

And Royle has added incentive for delivering a big name.

“My wife’s not forgiven me yet for missing out on Take That,” he laughed. “So we’ll have to deliver!”