Plea to find parents of toddler found wandering the streets

Poilce are appealing for the public's help to reunite a young boy with his parents or guardians.

At around 4.20pm on Friday December 1, police were called after a toddler, possibly aged around 2 or 3 years-old walked into a shop on Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince in Wigan, on his own.

The boy is white with mousey brown hair, he is wearing a black tracksuit with grey trainers and a khaki green coat and blue bobble hat.

Inspector Nicola Williams from GMP’s Wigan borough said: “The little boy was appropriately dressed for the cold weather but has not been reported missing.

“He is currently playing in the police station after having a little nap.

“He obviously must be scared however and just wants to go home.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who may know who this boy is and where he has come from.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1336 of 01/12/17.