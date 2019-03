The family of a missing Wigan man are appealing for help to find him.



Kurt Huddart, 25, was last seen at Grenfell Close in Worsley Mesnes at around 10pm on Saturday.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact his dad David on https://m.facebook.com/david.huddart.58 or mum Tracey at https://www.facebook.com/tracey.cavanagh.10

They should also contact police on 101.