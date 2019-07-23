Plucky Wigan schoolgirl's Race For Life cash rallying call

A brave youngster who officially started a popular Race For Life event is urging participants to return their sponsor money.

Six-year-old Ellie Rieveley, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, also tackled the 5k at Pennington Flash with her family.

Ellie Rieveley ringing the starter bell at Race For Life with dad Ben

Read more: Brave young cancer battler will start borough Race For Life event



Now everyone who participated is being urged to donate their cash.

A total of 1,093 people took part and it is hoped they will raise £39,000. To date, £36,975 has been returned.

Ellie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2016, but has now finished treatment and returned to school.

Her mum Leanne said: “We had a brilliant time at Race For Life. It was a really special day and amazing to see so many people come together for a worthwhile cause.

“Our experience means we understand all too clearly why Cancer Research UK’s work is so important. That’s why we would urge anyone who still hasn’t returned their sponsorship money, to do so as quickly as possible.”

Cancer Research UK also held its popular Race For Life events at Haigh Woodland Park and Haydock Park Racecourse.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s North West spokeswoman, said: “Ellie and her family were so brilliant on the day in Leigh. By sharing their story on stage, they inspired everyone.”

She added: “Every day, 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West. To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need everyone to return their sponsorship money as quickly as possible.”

For further information, go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.