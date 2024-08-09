Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is in hospital after falling into a canal in Wigan.

Wigan police are trying to identify the man who fell into the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at around 3pm on Thursday (August 8).

He is believed to have entered the canal around the Manchester Road area of Ince.

He is described as being slim, around 5'9, approximately 70-years-old and with short grey hair.

He was wearing a dark green lightweight jacket, navy blue t-shirt, shorts, and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1993 of 8/8/24.