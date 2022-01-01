Police appeal after man found dead on Wigan street
Police are appealing for information following the death of a man in Wigan.
At around 4.30am today (Saturday, January 1, 2022), police received a report of a male lying on Lily Lane in the Bamfurlong area.
Officers attended and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding his death. Anyone with information, particularly dash-cam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area in the half hour leading up to 4.30am, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.
Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware.
Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 1271 1/1/22. Alternatively, the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.