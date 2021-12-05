Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing woman

Carly Walters, 42, is described as a white female, around 5ft 4ins tall, with long black hair.

She was last seen in the Leigh area yesterday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via the live chat function on the force's website, quoting incident 1283 of December 5.

Carly Walters