Police appeal for help as they become 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a missing woman.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 9:28am
Charlotte Roberts, 39, lives in Skelmersdale and was last seen in the Enstone area at around 7pm on Tuesday.
She is described as 5ft 1in tall, with brunette hair and of a slim build. She was wearing glasses, a long green coat and either leggings or jeans.
A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Charlotte’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.”
Call police on 101.