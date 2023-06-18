Leslie Fielding from Haydock was last seen at around 7pm on Saturday June 17, at around 7pm when he left home and drove towards the East Lancashire Road in the direction of Haydock and Liverpool.

Extensive inquiries are being carried out by Merseyside Police to find him.

Leslie Fielding

He is 6ft tall, of medium build with short, grey hair and he has a Manchester accent.

When last seen he was wearing a light blue/grey Adidas top, jogging bottoms and trainers.