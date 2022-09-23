News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in tracing the next of kin of a Wigan man who has died

An appeal for help has been made by police trying to trace surviving relatives of a Wigan 60-year-old following his death.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:23 am
David Lee died at his hom on Wednesday September 21 and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

But they have been struggling to find any next of kin.

Police are trying to find any relatives of Mr Lee

Anyone with information regarding Mr Lee’s family have been asked to contact the Police-Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 5496.

