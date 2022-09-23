Police appeal for help in tracing the next of kin of a Wigan man who has died
An appeal for help has been made by police trying to trace surviving relatives of a Wigan 60-year-old following his death.
David Lee died at his hom on Wednesday September 21 and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
But they have been struggling to find any next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Lee’s family have been asked to contact the Police-Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 5496.