Police appeal for help to find 82-year-old man missing from his home in Wigan
Police are searching for a pensioner missing from his home in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Edward Hart, 82, was last seen at around 12.45pm today at his home in Ashton and police say extensive inquiries are ongoing to find him.
He is described as 6ft tall and of a slim build.
When last seen, he was wearing a maroon jumper, blue jeans, a grey jacket and grey trainers.
Mr Hart has links to Rainford.