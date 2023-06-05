News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help to find 82-year-old man missing from his home in Wigan

Police are searching for a pensioner missing from his home in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

Edward Hart, 82, was last seen at around 12.45pm today at his home in Ashton and police say extensive inquiries are ongoing to find him.

He is described as 6ft tall and of a slim build.

Police have released this photograph of Edward HartPolice have released this photograph of Edward Hart
Police have released this photograph of Edward Hart
When last seen, he was wearing a maroon jumper, blue jeans, a grey jacket and grey trainers.

Mr Hart has links to Rainford.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police online, by calling 101 or via Twitter @MerPolCC.

