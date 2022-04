Wayne Brookes, 34, was last seen in the Opal Grove area on Leigh at around 5am.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short, dark hair and is clean shaven.

Wayne Brooks

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with black and white trainers.