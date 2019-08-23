Police appeal for motorist who may have witnessed fatal crash in Wigan

Police are appealing for a motorist who may have witnessed a fatal road collision in Wigan to come forward.

Shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday, June 23 officers were called to reports that a silver Nissan Micra had left the road and collided with a building on Pottery Road.

The driver of the Nissan Micra, 28-year-old Bilal Shahid, later died in hospital.

Although no other vehicles were involved in the fatal collision, police believe a Toyota Yaris may have been close behind the Micra at the time.

Police Constable Karl Horner, from GMPs Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The driver of the Toyota Yaris isn’t in any trouble but may have important information.

"CCTV shows the car just before it turned right into Wigan North Western railway station at 9.18pm that night.

"It stops briefly there, then travels back down Wallgate away from the town centre, passing by the Go Outdoors store, at which point we lose sight of the vehicle on CCTV.

"Crucially, we believe the driver of the Toyota Yaris could have been directly behind the Nissan Micra which was involved in the fatal RTC on Pottery Road shortly after 9.20pm and may have witnessed the incident.

"Were you the driver or a passenger in that vehicle, perhaps dropping someone off or picking someone up from Wigan North Western railway station that night? Or maybe you know who the owner of the vehicle is, in which case we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference 2376 of 23/06/19 or anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.