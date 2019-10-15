Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 12-year-old girl suffers serious injuries in a Wigan road collision

A Wigan schoolgirl has been badly injured in an early morning car smash.

The 12-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with two vehicles on Atherton Road, Hindley, shortly after 7.10am on Sunday.

Police sealed off the main road as investigations were carried out at the scene and the youngster was taken by ambulance with what officers say were "serious injuries" although they are not further specified. Neither is her current condition known.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that no arrests have been made but an appeal has been made for any witnesses to the collision and/or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.