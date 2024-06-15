Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man seriously injured in a town centre road smash has been put into an induced coma.

Police are appealing for witnesses and film footage of an horrific collision involving a 50-year-old pedestrian and a car which mounted the kerb outside the Ashtan Tanning Lounge in Ashton-in-Makerfield and hit him during the Friday (June 14) evening rush hour.

As Wigan Today previously reported, a distressed pensioner told witnesses that he passed out at the wheel of his silver Karoq Skoda and careered onto the pavement on Wigan Road.

The pedestrian was hit by a car which mounted the pavement outside the Ashtan Tanning Lounge

And a source has today informed us that the victim suffered leg and hip injuries, but also a bleed on the brain which has prompted intensive care unit doctors to put him into an induced coma.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At 5.09pm on Friday June 14, we were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan.

“A silver Karoq Skoda travelling eastbound along Wigan Road from the junction of Bryn Road crossed the centre line entering the Westbound carriageway before colliding with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, 50-year-old man from Wigan, was struck while standing on a footpath outside of a business.

"Emergency services transported him to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

“No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

“Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2527 of 14/06/2024.

Information can also be shared using our LiveChat function on our website: www.gmp.police.uk or via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.