Police appeal launched following death of elderly woman hit by reversing car in Wigan

Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman died after a collision in Wigan.

At around 11.20am yesterday (Thursday), police were called to reports of a collision on Vicarage Road in Ashton.

Police have confirmed that a blue Volvo C30 was reversing off a driveway when it crashed into a woman.

The victim, believed to be in her late 80s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well a land ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or with information to come forward.



PC Joanne Worsley of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this dreadful time.



“If you were in the area at the time and saw the pedestrian or have any dash cam footage that could assist our enquiries then please get in touch.”



Information can be left by calling police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1216 of 25/07/19.



Alternatively, information can be left with the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

