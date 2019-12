Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the next of kin of a woman from Leigh.

Tracey Wilson, 54, passed away at her home in Leigh on Tuesday 10 December 2019. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

It is believed Tracey may have a brother called Carl in the Greater Manchester area.

If anyone has any information about Tracey’s next of kin they should contact the Bolton Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.