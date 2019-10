Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the next of kin of a man who lived in Wigan.

Graeme Robinson (14/01/44) was found deceased on Wednesday 23 October 2019 at his home address on Springfield Street.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about Graeme’s immediate family should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4685.