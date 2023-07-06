Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Wigan 15-year-old
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Wigan schoolboy.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing 15-year-old Bradley Middleton.
He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with a pale complexion and ginger hair.
He is known to frequent Wigan town centre and surrounding areas.
Bradley attends Atherton High School, but lives in Pemberton.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Bradley and want to make sure he is safe and well.