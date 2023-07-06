News you can trust since 1853
Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Wigan 15-year-old

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Wigan schoolboy.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing 15-year-old Bradley Middleton.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with a pale complexion and ginger hair.

Bradley Middleton lives in Pemberton but goes to school in Atherton. Police are increasingly concerned about his welfareBradley Middleton lives in Pemberton but goes to school in Atherton. Police are increasingly concerned about his welfare
He is known to frequent Wigan town centre and surrounding areas.

Bradley attends Atherton High School, but lives in Pemberton.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Bradley and want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting MSP/06LL/0001619/23.”