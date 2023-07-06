Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Wigan 15-year-old

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing 15-year-old Bradley Middleton.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with a pale complexion and ginger hair.

Bradley Middleton lives in Pemberton but goes to school in Atherton. Police are increasingly concerned about his welfare

He is known to frequent Wigan town centre and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Bradley and want to make sure he is safe and well.