Police become increasingly concerned for the safety of a vulnerable Wigan borough 60-year-old
Fears are growing for the welfare for a vulnerable missing Wigan borough 60-year-old woman.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 7:35am
Anne was last seen on Ellesmere Street in Leigh at 11.20am on Wednesday November 9.
She walks with a noticeable limp and walks with the aid of a stick. Police say she may also have been holding a yellow teddy bear.
Most Popular
When last seen she was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blueish flowery short pants and black Sketcher shoes.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Anne and want to make sure she is safe and well.”