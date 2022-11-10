Police become increasingly concerned for the safety of a vulnerable Wigan borough 60-year-old

Anne was last seen on Ellesmere Street in Leigh at 11.20am on Wednesday November 9.

She walks with a noticeable limp and walks with the aid of a stick. Police say she may also have been holding a yellow teddy bear.

An online poster appealing for help in tracing Anne

When last seen she was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blueish flowery short pants and black Sketcher shoes.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Anne and want to make sure she is safe and well.”