Police become increasingly concerned for the safety of a vulnerable Wigan borough 60-year-old

Fears are growing for the welfare for a vulnerable missing Wigan borough 60-year-old woman.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 7:35am

Anne was last seen on Ellesmere Street in Leigh at 11.20am on Wednesday November 9.

She walks with a noticeable limp and walks with the aid of a stick. Police say she may also have been holding a yellow teddy bear.

An online poster appealing for help in tracing Anne

When last seen she was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blueish flowery short pants and black Sketcher shoes.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Anne and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to ring police on 101 quoting log number 2034 of 9/11/22 or contact them via gmp.police.uk

